Dollar extends gains vs euro, yen after U.S. data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro and the yen on Thursday after an index of factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region rose much more than expected in July.

The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.3076, compared with $1.3088 before the release of the data.

The dollar rose to a session high of 100.51 yen after the release, according to Reuters data, and last traded at 100.41 yen, up 0.8 percent on the day. Before the data, the dollar was trading around 100.35 yen.