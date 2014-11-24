FOREX-Euro gains vs dollar after Markit U.S. services data

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The euro strengthened further against dollar early Monday after private data on the U.S. services sector fell short of forecast in early November, reducing earlier bullish bets on the greenback.

Financial data firm Markit said its “flash” services Purchasing Managers Index slipped to 56.3 in November, slightly below expectations and the lowest since April. This compared with October’s final reading of 57.1.

The euro reached a session high of $1.2430 before edging down to $1.2423, up 0.3 percent from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)