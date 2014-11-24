FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro gains vs dollar after Markit U.S. services data
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Euro gains vs dollar after Markit U.S. services data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The euro strengthened further against dollar early Monday after private data on the U.S. services sector fell short of forecast in early November, reducing earlier bullish bets on the greenback.

Financial data firm Markit said its “flash” services Purchasing Managers Index slipped to 56.3 in November, slightly below expectations and the lowest since April. This compared with October’s final reading of 57.1.

The euro reached a session high of $1.2430 before edging down to $1.2423, up 0.3 percent from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.