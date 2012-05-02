Euro falls, German bunds cut losses after Italian PMI

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar while safe-haven German bunds pared losses on Wednesday after data showed the Italian manufacturing sector shrinking more than expected in April.

The euro fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to a session low of $1.3178 from around $1.3223 beforehand. The euro also cut gains against the yen to last trade flat on the day at 105.97 yen. Sterling also fell to a session low of $1.6201 against the dollar.

The German Bund future pared early losses to stand flat on the day at 141.09. Ten-year Italian government bond yields reversed falls after the data and last stood up 1.2 bps on the day at 5.55 percent.