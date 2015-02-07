Global forex rules update warns banks on "last look" practice

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Banks must not abuse “last look” rights that allow them a final chance to reject deals on foreign exchange platforms, an update of industry trading guidelines set to be published on Monday will show.

The update to the code of conduct run by dealer body the ACI Financial Markets Association comes after months of debate among banks, funds and other players in the $5 trillion a day market over how to regulate such practices.

Abiding by the ACI’s code of conduct is one of the defences banks have used to show they are seeking to improve practices and oversight in dealing rooms after two years of scandal over alleged market manipulation

“Last look” refers to the feature on many platforms in which the party that is making markets gets a chance to reject a trade if it doesn’t want to complete.

It dates back to the practice in phone-to-phone trading of checking the price was still in line with the market at the end of a conversation between a dealer and client or broker, aiming to get as close to the prevailing rate as possible.

But industry figures worry that it has been used by some trading systems in recent years to systematically reject unfavourable orders or to float false orders that would never be executed to flush out the positions of other players.

“Under no circumstances should orders with last look be placed for the purpose of price discovery and with no intention to trade,” the code, due for publication on Monday and seen by Reuters after its approval at the ACI’s annual congress in Milan, said.

“Use of electronic algorithms solely to accept trades that are favourable to the bank and to reject non-favourable deals, when the criteria for assessing are equal, should be avoided.”

The change in the rules, which are recognised by the European Central Bank and a handful of other world central banks as guidelines for the industry, also follows an appeal by the main UK body representing UK asset managers for an end to last look practices. It said earlier this week that it was concerned it gave banks the chance to front-run client orders.

“(Last look) should only be used in order to mitigate technological anomalies and latencies when showing firm prices to customers,” the ACI code said. (Editing by Michael Urquhart)