FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar extends losses vs yen after U.S. retail sales data
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar extends losses vs yen after U.S. retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday after an unexpected contraction in U.S. retail sales in June, bolstering the view that recovery in the world’s largest economy has stalled.

U.S retail sales fell 0.5 percent last month where economists had expected a gain of 0.2 percent. Ex-autos, sales dropped 0.4 percent.

The dollar fell to session lows against the yen after the data to 78.84 yen. It was last at 78.88, down 0.4 percent.

The euro, meanwhile, trimmed losses, rising to $1.2214 , still down 0.3 percent on the day, from about $1.2182 just before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.