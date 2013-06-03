FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar sell-off accelerates, falls 1.4 pct vs yen, 1.2 pct vs franc
June 3, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar sell-off accelerates, falls 1.4 pct vs yen, 1.2 pct vs franc

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The sell-off in the dollar accelerated in midday trading on Monday, falling more than one percent against the yen and Swiss franc as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The key driver was the poor U.S. manufacturing data earlier on Monday, which showed the sector contracted for the first time in six months.

The dollar fell 1.3 percent against the yen to 99.17 and was down at 1.1 percent versus the Swiss franc at 0.9445 . The greenback also fell 1.8 percent against both the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

