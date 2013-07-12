FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar pares gains vs yen, euro after U.S. sentiment data
July 12, 2013

Dollar pares gains vs yen, euro after U.S. sentiment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains versus the yen and the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment waned slightly in early July.

Americans were more optimistic about current economic conditions than they have been in six years but that was offset by a decline in confidence over the recovery’s prospects, a survey released on Friday showed.

The dollar last traded at 99.04 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 99.18 yen before the survey.

The euro pared losses versus the dollar, but remained weighed by a rise in Portuguese bond yields weighed on the euro.

The euro last traded at $1.3032, up 0.5 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3024 before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
