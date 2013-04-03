Dollar hits day's lows vs euro, yen after US service sector data

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The dollar widened losses against the euro and yen on Wednesday on yet another set of soft data showing growth in the U.S. service sector grew at its slowest pace in seven months.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index fell to 54.4 last month from 56 in February, falling short of economists’ forecasts for 55.8. It was the weakest reading since August. {ID:nL2N0CQ0GG]

The euro rose to session highs versus the dollar at $1.2861 after the data and last traded at $1.2852, up 0.3 percent. Against the yen, the greenback fell to the day’s low of 92.82 yen It was last at 92.97, down 0.5 percent.