Dollar extends gains vs yen, euro after S&P revises US credit outlook

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended gains versus the yen and euro on Monday after Standard & Poor’s revised the sovereign credit outlook for the United States to stable from negative.

The current rating is AA+, the ratings agency said.

The dollar last traded at 98.84 yen, up 1.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 98.48 yen before the news.

Against the euro, the dollar last traded at $1.3194, down 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3224 before the news.