Dollar hits session highs vs euro after weak U.S. data
November 30, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Dollar hits session highs vs euro after weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar hit session highs against the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. personal income and consumer spending came in below expectations last month, denting the market’s risk appetite as investors sought the greenback for its safety appeal.

The euro fell to the day’s lows versus the dollar at $1.2967 . It was last $1.2972, down slightly from late on Thursday.

U.S. consumer spending fell in October for the first time in five months, with personal income showing no growth.

