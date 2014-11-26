FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar slips further after disappointing U.S. data
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Dollar slips further after disappointing U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The dollar softened against the euro and yen early Wednesday after data suggested U.S. economic growth might be slowing in the final quarter of 2014 following a stronger-than-expected 3.9 percent pace set in third quarter.

Domestic personal spending grew 0.2 percent in October, slightly less than what economists had forecast, while personal income increased 0.2 percent last month, less than the 0.4 percent projected by analysts.

U.S. jobless claims rose to 313,000 in the week ended Nov. 22 to their highest level since September.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell for a second straight month in October.

The dollar revisited a global session low of 117.60 yen after the weaker-than-expected data, while the euro hit a global session high of $1.2508, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

