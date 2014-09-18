Sterling rises after Scotland poll shows UK support

WELLINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after a poll showed support for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom after referendum polls closed.

The pound rose more than half a U.S. cent to $1.6461, its highest since the start of the month after a YouGov survey carried out on the day of the Scottish referendum showed support for Scottish independence amounted to 46 percent of the electorate with 54 percent wanting to stay in the United Kingdom.

Sterling held near a two-year high against the euro and a near six-year high versus the yen hit on Thursday on speculation that Scotland would vote to remain in the United Kingdom.