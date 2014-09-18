FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling rises after Scotland poll shows UK support
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
September 18, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Sterling rises after Scotland poll shows UK support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after a poll showed support for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom after referendum polls closed.

The pound rose more than half a U.S. cent to $1.6461, its highest since the start of the month after a YouGov survey carried out on the day of the Scottish referendum showed support for Scottish independence amounted to 46 percent of the electorate with 54 percent wanting to stay in the United Kingdom.

Sterling held near a two-year high against the euro and a near six-year high versus the yen hit on Thursday on speculation that Scotland would vote to remain in the United Kingdom.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.