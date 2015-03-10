FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost of hedging sterling exposure jumps two months before UK election
March 10, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cost of hedging sterling exposure jumps two months before UK election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the British pound rose sharply on Tuesday, as investors priced in greater uncertainty associated with a highly unpredictable parliamentary election.

Options market pricing showed a jump in the cost of hedging against volatility around the May 7 election date and the weeks after.

The two-month sterling/dollar implied volatility, which expires on May 8 rose to 10.4 percent, its highest since early 2012. It started trading at 9.65 percent on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.

The three-month implied volatility also rose to a high of 10.25 percent, indicating that the uncertainty from the election is likely to spill over into June.

The euro/sterling two-month implied volatility rose to a high of 10.70 percent, its highest since Jan. 26. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

