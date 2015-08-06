UPDATE 1-Dovish BoE vote, inflation warning hurt sterling, help gilts

(Adds details, quotes)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply while gilts rose on Thursday after just one Bank of England policymaker voted for higher interest rates at a meeting that also saw the bank point to risks of lower inflation from a strong currency.

Many in markets had speculated that at least two members of the bank’s policy committee would vote for a hike for the first time this year at the August meeting, but only Ian McCafferty did so, resulting in an 8-1 vote to keep rates at a record low of 0.5 percent.

Traders said expectations of a rate hike were being pushed back to mid-2016, having earlier this week been moved closer to the start of next year. <0#FSS:>

Sterling fell 0.75 percent against the dollar to $1.5481 , having traded at $1.5600 beforehand. The euro jumped 0.7 percent to 70.43 pence. British government bond yields fell across the board, while stocks recovered from earlier losses as UK property and house builder shares rose.

“The key is the 8-1 split. That was the headline-grabber that took sterling lower across the board. The market was somewhat bulled up for at least 7-2,” said Neil Jones, head of FX hedge fund sales at Mizuho, adding that the bank’s medium term inflation forecast was disappointing.

Despite subdued inflationary pressures, sterling has been underpinned in recent weeks by robust economic data, with British consumer demand holding up well and the pace of growth accelerating in the second quarter. BoE Governor Mark Carney had indicated a decision on rates will come around the turn of the year.

Markets have ramped up expectations of a rise in rates several times in the past three years only to be disappointed. Nevertheless, with the U.S. Federal Reserve inching towards liftoff in September, investors appear more confident this time.

Speculation over a UK rate increase will tend to push up the value of sterling, which on Wednesday hit its highest level against a basket of currencies in more than seven years, potentially making it harder for the BoE to press ahead with an actual hike.

A higher currency lowers the cost of imported inflation, keeping a lid on price pressures.

Gilt yields fell sharply, with the 10-year down around 4 basis points to 1.94 percent. The premium that 10-year gilts offer over the equivalent German Bund narrowed around 3 basis points to 122 basis points.

“There hasn’t been a dramatic reaction, but it certainly suggests the BoE will be in no hurry to raise interest rates,” said rates strategist Nick Stamekovic at RIA Capital.

“The market was looking for a rate hike around spring of next year, it’s probably pushed it out more towards the third quarter rather than the second quarter. Obviously we have to wait for Mr Carney’s press conference, but I‘m assuming that’ll be pretty dovish as well.” (additional reporting by Jamie McGeever, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)