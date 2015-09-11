Sterling hovers near 2-wk highs on BoE's optimistic message

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sterling was steady near a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, on track for its first weekly gain in three, bolstered by the Bank of England’s optimistic message that the turmoil in global markets would not have much impact on the British economy.

The message, highlighted in the minutes of the BoE’s latest policy meeting released on Thursday, would keep the central bank on course to follow the Federal Reserve and raise interest rates sometime in early 2016, traders said.

Some attention was also being paid to the election of a new leader of the British opposition, results of which are due on Saturday.. Traders will also eye a speech by Kristin Forbes, a BoE policymaker, who recently cautioned against the adverse effects of keeping borrowing costs low for too long.

Sterling was trading flat at $1.5445, not far from Thursday’s high of $1.5476. The euro was slightly higher, trading at 73.08 pence.

“The pound was looking for a reason to continue its recovery from a nine-day losing streak versus the dollar,” Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC, adding the BoE’s stance that it was premature to assume a slowdown in China and turmoil in markets would impact the economy was enough for sterling bulls to push the pound higher.

Sterling had been faltering, hitting a four-month low late last week, after a slew of weak British data led investors to push back expectations of when the BoE will raise rates from their historic lows well into next year, having previously reckoned lift-off would come at the start of 2016.

Data released on Wednesday reinforced the picture of an economy struggling with subdued inflation and faltering global growth: the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Britain’s economy probably slowed in the three months to the end of August.

On Thursday, the BoE’s staff also trimmed forecast for growth in the third quarter to 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter from 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, but analysts say there is a very real risk that it might come in lower.

More importantly for sterling bulls, however, is that some members thought inflation could overshoot its 2 percent target in the medium term, suggesting that they would not take much more persuading before voting for a rate hike.

"The minutes highlighted that some members saw continued upside risks to the inflation outlook. With our positioning analysis now signalling sterling positioning is at its shortest point since the May elections, we think risks are skewed to sterling upside," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.