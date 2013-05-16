UK economic underperformance, new BoE chief could hit pound

* Sterling’s recovery versus dollar losing steam

* UK seen lagging U.S., significant BoE easing could weigh

* Options betting on sterling at $1.4620 by mid-August

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Sterling is likely to fall sharply against the dollar in the coming months, as the British economy lags a U.S. recovery and on expectations a new Bank of England chief will push for significant monetary easing.

Options traders cite demand for bets sterling will drop to $1.4620 by mid-August, a three-year low, from $1.5250 on Thursday. One-month risk reversals, which measure the relative demand for options on the pound rising or falling, also show increasing bias for sterling weakness.

“We are short sterling and dollar bulls,” said Mankesh Jain, head of FX at hedge fund Solo Capital. “Over a one-month horizon we are looking at $1.48 and then $1.44 and lower. It is no surprise that these options are being put in place.”

Since mid-March the pound has enjoyed a respite, having fallen from the turn of the year as the economy appeared headed towards a “triple-dip” recession and after international rating agencies stripped Britain of its prized triple-A standing.

But Britain avoided a recession in the first quarter. That pushed back expectations of more easing by the BoE and, with no expansion in its quantitative easing programme expected until a new governor takes over on July 1, sterling has recovered from a 2-1/2 year low around $1.4832 struck in March.

The pound’s bounce to above $1.50 could ebb, though, and with uncertainty about Britain’s relationship with its largest trading partner, the European Union, mounting, sterling’s outlook will remain clouded.

CARNEY COMING

Many analysts expect the BoE to resume asset purchases if economic activity flags. Printing money via central bank bond buying usually weighs on a currency as it increases its supply.

Some of the positioning for a weaker pound is due to speculation that incoming governor Mark Carney, could push for aggressive monetary easing, perhaps in August.

Finance minister George Osborne has mandated the BoE to discuss the pros and cons of providing forward guidance to the market on policy in its August Quarterly Inflation Report and some say Carney could flag more easing then.

“Sterling is likely to be burdened by the prospect of new Governor Carney taking a more robust line on monetary easing,” said Mansoor Mohiuddin, chief currency strategist at UBS. He expects the pound to trade between $1.40 and 1.50 this year.

He said the pound would have to weaken to help exports and that the trigger for that could come from more asset purchases.

This year, trade-weighted sterling has fallen 3.5 percent and recent data shows this has helped the UK manufacturing sector, with exports looking up.

Economists at Goldman Sachs expect significant changes under Carney, such as buying assets other than gilts and cutting the interest rate on reserves parked with the central bank.

All that could undermine sterling, especially against a buoyant dollar.

And with the neighbouring euro zone mired in recession, analysts expect the British economy to suffer.

A Reuters poll this week showed that while the United States would grow at 2 percent in 2013, the British economy would expand just 0.8 percent.

“The U.S. economy still looks far more robust than the UK’s and the Fed is further along the path towards eventually exiting its loose policy stance than the BoE is,” a Barclays note said, forecasting sterling at $1.47 in six months.