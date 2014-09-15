Sterling jitters set to last as Scots vote goes to the wire

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Monday after another round of polls showed Thursday’s vote on Scottish independence still too close to call, keeping one-week implied volatility at its highest in four years.

The cost of hedging against near-term swings in the pound jumped to four-year highs on Friday and it remained around the same levels - implying volatility in annualised terms of 15.363 percent.

While that is some measure of the potential shift lower if the Scots vote to break off their union with the United Kingdom, it also encapsulates the risk that the market will snap back after a “No” vote.

Within a month the options market shows volatility falling back to just over 9 percent. After what is already the roughest month for the pound in more than a year, that is double what it was a month ago.

“While likely to be highly volatile, sterling should hold above last week’s lows ahead of, and then rise following, the confirmation of a ‘No’ outcome from Thursday’s Scottish referendum,” Credit Agricole analysts said in a note.

“Clearly however the result is tight, and a surprise ”yes“ outcome could produce a significant decline in the pound’s nominal effective exchange rate.”

Dutch bank ING noted that sterling risk reversals against the dollar showed the highest demand for puts - betting on weakness - compared to calls since Dec 2011.

The weekend’s opinion polls did little to ease concerns among investors about a referendum with potential wide-ranging implications for politics, finance and government in Britain.

One poll showed the “No” vote 8 points in front, while another showed the same lead for the Yes camp and two others a 51-49 percent and 53-47 percent split respectively in favour of sticking with the union.

The Scots vote is likely to overshadow a heavy week of UK economic data and other releases, with Tuesday’s inflation numbers followed on Wednesday by the minutes from the Bank of England’s last policy meeting and a day later by employment, wage and retail sales numbers.

Sterling traded 0.2 percent lower against the dollar at $1.6240, staying above last week’s 10-month low of $1.6052. The euro gained around 0.1 percent to 79.64 pence. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by John Stonestreet)