SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Friday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was quoted by the Yorkshire Post as saying he sees no need for more bond-buying by the central bank given the signs of recovery in the British economy.

Sterling rose to $1.6133 from around $1.6050 on Carney’s comments. Sterling last stood at $1.6097, up 0.4 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.