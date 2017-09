SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a fresh five-year low on Monday, remaining under pressure in the wake of last week’s weaker-than-expected industrial data and due to the risk of political uncertainty after an election in Britain next month.

Sterling fell to as low as $1.4567, its lowest level since June 2010. The pound last traded at $1.4578, down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)