Euro falls to two-month low versus safe-haven Swiss franc
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012

Euro falls to two-month low versus safe-haven Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-month low against the safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday on worries about Greece’s debt, with a meeting of euro zone finance ministers unlikely to agree on the release of fresh bailout funds.

The euro fell to 1.20525 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest level in two months and down marginally on the day. Traders cited bids at 1.2050 francs which could offer some near term support to the euro.

Pressure to strike a deal on Greece is growing as Athens has to redeem 5 billion euros worth of treasury bills on Nov. 16 and had been counting on cash from the next aid tranche.

reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
