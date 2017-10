LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a three-week high against the Swiss franc on Monday, buoyed by lower yields on euro zone peripheral bonds and as investors unwound bets against the single currency.

The euro hit a high of 1.20660 francs on trading platform EBS, up 0.1 percent on the day and moving away from the Swiss National Bank’s floor of 1.20 francs imposed in September 2011.