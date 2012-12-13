FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss franc edges up versus euro after SNB announcement
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss franc edges up versus euro after SNB announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc edged higher against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank said it was sticking to its cap on the Swiss currency of 1.20 francs per euro.

The SNB reiterated it was prepared to buy unlimited amounts of foreign currency.

The euro dropped to match the day’s low at 1.2105 francs from around 1.2117 before the announcement.

The franc has weakened in recent days as Swiss banks said they would impose negative interest rates on deposits. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.