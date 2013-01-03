Dollar rises to 3-week high versus Swiss franc

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a three-week high against the Swiss franc on Thursday as waning euphoria over a U.S. budget deal prompted investors to buy back the more liquid dollar and on talk of weak Swiss data.

The Swiss KOF indictor, due at 0800 GMT, is forecast to fall to 1.35 in December from 1.50 previously.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent on the day to 0.9214 francs, according to EBS data.

The euro was also up marginally on the day at 1.2106 francs, near a 3-week high of 1.21075 francs. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)