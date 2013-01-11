Euro rises to one-month high versus Swiss franc

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank dampened the prospect of a euro zone interest rate cut.

The Swiss franc also remained under pressure after Zuercher Kantonal Bank said it could impose a charge on private Swiss franc savings accounts.

The euro rose 0.15 percent on the day to hit 1.2153 francs, according to EBS data, breaking above an high of 1.2150 reached earlier.

Further gains would see it target the early December peak of 1.2168 francs. Traders reported offers above that level. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anooja Debnath)