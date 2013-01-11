FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rises to one-month high versus Swiss franc
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 11, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Euro rises to one-month high versus Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank dampened the prospect of a euro zone interest rate cut.

The Swiss franc also remained under pressure after Zuercher Kantonal Bank said it could impose a charge on private Swiss franc savings accounts.

The euro rose 0.15 percent on the day to hit 1.2153 francs, according to EBS data, breaking above an high of 1.2150 reached earlier.

Further gains would see it target the early December peak of 1.2168 francs. Traders reported offers above that level. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anooja Debnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.