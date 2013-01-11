FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits 4-month high versus Swiss franc
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 11, 2013 / 8:30 AM / in 5 years

Euro hits 4-month high versus Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains to hit to a four-month high against the Swiss franc on Friday after the European Central Bank dampened rate cut prospects and Swiss bank Zuercher Kantonal Bank said it may impose charges on savings accounts.

Weaker-than-expected Swiss inflation data on Friday added to Swiss franc selling pressure.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to 1.2175 francs, its highest since Sept. 17, 2012 when it hit 1.21849 francs.

Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.