Euro hits 4-month high versus Swiss franc

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains to hit to a four-month high against the Swiss franc on Friday after the European Central Bank dampened rate cut prospects and Swiss bank Zuercher Kantonal Bank said it may impose charges on savings accounts.

Weaker-than-expected Swiss inflation data on Friday added to Swiss franc selling pressure.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to 1.2175 francs, its highest since Sept. 17, 2012 when it hit 1.21849 francs.