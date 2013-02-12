Swiss franc falls sharply after SNB Jordan's comments

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell sharply against the euro on Tuesday after Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan said the Swiss franc cap will remain in place and he expected the currency to ease against the euro.

The euro jumped to a session high of 1.2353 francs on trading platform EBS, from 1.2308 before his comments. The euro has risen more than 2 percent against the Swiss franc so far this year as concerns about a euro zone break up receded, hitting inflows into the safe-haven Swiss franc.