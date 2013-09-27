FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss franc hits 7-1/2 month high versus weaker dollar
#Switzerland Market Report
September 27, 2013 / 9:14 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss franc hits 7-1/2 month high versus weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc rose to a seven-and-a-half month high against the dollar on Friday, boosted by solid Swiss sentiment data while wrangling over the U.S. budget put the dollar under broad selling pressure.

The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy’s performance in about six months’ time, rose more than expected to reach its highest level since November 2012, suggesting the economy will continue to gather steam.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to a low of 0.90765 francs, its lowest since early February, according to EBS data.

The euro also hit a three-month low against the Swiss currency of 1.2258 francs.

Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
