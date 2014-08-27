FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Euro falls to 19-month low versus Swiss franc on easing bets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a 19-month low against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, hit by growing expectations the European Central Bank will resort to quantitative easing in coming months to ward off the threat of deflation.

The euro fell as 10-year German government bond yields hit a record low of 0.916 percent, passing the previous record of 0.926 percent hit on Monday.

The euro hit 1.20715 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest since early January 2013, and down 0.1 percent on the day. A sustained drop could test the Swiss National Bank’s three-year old pledge to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

