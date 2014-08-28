FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls to near 21-month low vs Swiss franc
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 28, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Euro falls to near 21-month low vs Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in nearly 21 months against the Swiss franc on Thursday amid speculation that the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy in coming months, possibly by quantitative easing.

The euro fell to 1.20595 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest since early December 2012 and down 0.1 percent on the day. Before the latest speculation about the ECB, the Swiss franc had been rising due to safe-haven inflows amid renewed tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

A sustained drop in the euro could test the Swiss National Bank’s three-year old pledge to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro.

“The likelihood of the ECB taking further measures is increasing, should long-term inflation expectations fall further,” said Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

“This is exerting downward pressure on euro/Swiss franc. So long as such speculation persists, it will be difficult for it to recover on a sustained basis.” (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.