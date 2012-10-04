FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises to two-week high versis Swiss franc
October 4, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Euro rises to two-week high versis Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a two-week high against the Swiss franc on Thursday with the single currency buoyed by expectations that Spain will soon request a bailout package.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 1.2133 francs, its highest level since mid-September on trading platform EBS. The single currency was also up before a European Central Bank rate decision and was 0.3 percent higher against the U.S. dollar at $1.2943.

The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday.

Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer

