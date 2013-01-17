FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Swiss franc falls to 13-month low versus euro
January 17, 2013 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Swiss franc falls to 13-month low versus euro

Reuters Staff

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell to a 13-month low against the euro and a one-month low against the dollar on Thursday as investors continued to cut short positions in the currency as sentiment towards the euro improved.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to 1.2434 francs on EBS trading platform, its highest since December 2011. Traders said the euro went beyond a reported options barrier at 1.2425.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 0.9355 francs, its highest since Dec. 11, 2012. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)

