Swiss franc rises briefly after SNB announcement
March 14, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Swiss franc rises briefly after SNB announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc rose briefly to hit session highs against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank left its growth forecast for 2013 intact.

However, it quickly reversed gains as the SNB said the Swiss currency was still high and that it was ready to take further measures if necessary.

The dollar fell to a session low of 0.9507 francs from around 0.9524 just before the SNB annoucement, before recovering to last trade up 0.1 percent at 0.9530 francs.

The euro also dropped to the day’s low of 1.2331 francs before recovering to trade last at 1.2360 francs, up 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)

