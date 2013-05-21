Swiss franc to lose shine as euro debt fears ebb, U.S. recovers

* Speculators drive Swiss franc lower vs euro and dollar

* Options show more weakness in store for Swiss franc

* UBS and Rabobank cut franc forecasts

By Jessica Mortimer and Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc could fall in coming months to its weakest against the euro in two years as concern the euro zone could break up wanes and risks of deflation in Switzerland mount.

Investors such as hedge funds are increasingly buying options that will make money if the franc weakens, with some betting it will fall towards parity with the dollar in a month, its lowest since late 2010, as the U.S. economy recovers.

One-month euro/Swiss franc implied volatility - a measure of demand for options and expected future price swings - has more than doubled to 6.75 percent since early April. One-month risk-reversals also show an increased bias for a decline in the franc against the euro.

A chief options trader at a large European bank said hedge funds, attracted by the franc’s recent falls, were buying options betting the euro would rise to between 1.27 and 1.30 Swiss francs in the next six months.

“Demand for options betting on a weaker franc appear justified,” said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. “We are expecting the market’s grip on the franc to loosen as demand for safe-haven currencies tapers and the SNB steps up its fight against deflation.”

If the euro tops its 2013 high of 1.2573 francs, from 1.2470 on Tuesday, it will touch levels seen in May 2011, four months before the Swiss National Bank imposed a cap on the euro/Swiss franc pair to stave off deflation and recession.

The franc rose sharply in 2010 and 2011 as investors, worried a euro zone state could default, bought it, forcing the SNB to intervene to ensure it rose no higher than 1.20 per euro.

But borrowing costs of indebted euro zone countries have fallen since the European Central Bank pledged last July to save the euro and that prompted investors to trim franc holdings.

This month, the franc has lost 2 percent against the euro to hit a four-month low of 1.2525 francs. It has shed 4 percent against the dollar to a nine-month low of 0.9761.

FUNDING CURRENCY

Further weakness could see the low-yielding Swiss franc vie with the yen as a “funding currency” - one used to fund investments in higher yielding and riskier assets.

“The franc’s attraction as a funding currency is definitely coming back,” said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley, adding the yen’s decline since Japan launched a massive monetary stimulus in April looked “overextended”.

Norman Villamin, Chief Investment Officer for Coutts Europe, said they were advising clients to diversify out of francs.

“The risk of a dramatic strengthening of the franc is fairly limited and the risk of a more meaningful weakening, as we’ve seen over the last few weeks, is much more pronounced.”

He said deflation - Swiss consumer prices fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in April - would encourage the SNB to keep policy loose, weighing on the franc. Coutts expects the euro to rise to 1.28 francs by year-end and 1.30 by first-quarter 2014.

UBS forecasts the euro will rise to 1.27 francs in three months, compared with a previous forecast of 1.22 while Rabobank has revised its forecasts to 1.27 over six months from 1.25 previously, and to 1.32 francs in 12 months.

Not everyone, though, is convinced the franc will fall sharply given Switzerland’s robust current account surplus.

“We have been of the view for the last two months that euro/Swiss franc had scope to rise but are not anticipating a much bigger rise from here,” said Jonathan Davies, head of currency strategy at UBS Global Asset Management.

How far the franc weakens against the dollar will depend on whether the Federal Reserve scales back its bond-buying this year as the economy improves. Such a move would help the dollar. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)