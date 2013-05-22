FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss franc hits 2-year low against euro after Jordan comments
May 22, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

Swiss franc hits 2-year low against euro after Jordan comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell to its lowest in two years against the euro on Wednesday after Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan did not rule out negative interest rates and said policymakers could adjust the currency cap if necessary.

The euro rose to 1.2588 francs on trading platform EBS , its highest since May 2011, and up 0.4 percent on the day. The SNB imposed the currency cap of 1.20 francs per euro in Sept. 2011 to discourage safe-haven inflows and beat deflation.

Reporting by Anirban Nag

