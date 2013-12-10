Swiss franc rises to two-year high versus dollar

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc rose to a two-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by signs that deflation in Switzerland is abating and the economy is growing.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 0.8877 francs, its lowest since early November 2011 on trading platform EBS.

The Swiss National Bank meets on Thursday to decide on interest rates. It is widely expected to reiterate its commitment to the euro/Swiss franc peg at 1.20 francs.