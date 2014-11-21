Swiss franc eases on growing talk of SNB intervention

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc eased to a nine-day low against the euro on Friday, with dealers citing market talk that the Swiss National Bank may be intervening to weaken the currency as it hovers close to a three-year old cap.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to 1.2033 francs, its highest level in over a week.

“Price action over the last few days suggests to us that the Swiss National Bank might have started to purchase euro/Swiss franc to defend the 1.20 floor,” Beat Siegenthaler, a currency strategist at UBS, one of Switzerland’s two big international banks, said in a note.

“Next Monday’s weekly sight deposit numbers should give the market the first indication whether these suspicions are true and to what extent.”

The franc hit a 26-month high this week ahead of a Nov. 30 referendum on the issue of gold reserves that the SNB says, if passed, would impede its ability to conduct monetary policy. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)