Swiss franc falls vs euro after SNB introduces negative rates
#Market News
December 18, 2014

Swiss franc falls vs euro after SNB introduces negative rates

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc hit the lowest level against the euro since mid-October on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank introduced a negative deposit rate.

The franc weakened to a low of 1.20925 per euro and was last trading down 0.5 percent at 1.2068 on trading platform EBS, edging away from the SNB’s three-year old cap of 1.20 francs per euro.

It was also the weakest it had been against the US dollar since May 2013 at 0.936 per dollar. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Mike Dolan)

