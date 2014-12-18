FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Swiss franc falls vs euro after SNB introduces negative rates
December 18, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss franc falls vs euro after SNB introduces negative rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates levels and adds quote)

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc hit its lowest level against the euro since mid-October on Thursday and its lowest against the dollar in over two years after the Swiss National Bank cut interest rates to below zero.

The franc weakened to a low of 1.2098 per euro on trading platform EBS and was last trading down 0.5 percent at 1.20675, edging away from the SNB’s three-year old cap of 1.20 francs per euro.

The franc fell to 0.9848 per dollar, a level not seen since August 2012.

“Given the weaker euro, we still see more upside potential for dollar/Swiss towards 1.10 than for euro/Swiss,” said Unicredit analysts in a note on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mike Dolan, Larry King)

