FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss franc strengthens after SNB keeps rates on hold
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss franc strengthens after SNB keeps rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc strengthened on Thursday after the country’s central bank decided against moving its benchmark interest rate further below zero, keeping it at -0.25 percent.

The euro fell to 1.0570 francs from around 1.0625 francs just before the Swiss National Bank’s decision, down around 0.5 percent on the day.

The SNB’s decision was in line with market expectations, and the euro’s fall was part of its broader fall as traders lightened positions after the single currency’s surge on Wednesday, its biggest rise against the dollar in six years.

The SNB said the franc remained significantly over-valued and should continue to weaken over time. It also slashed its growth and inflation forecasts, a response to the franc’s surge in mid-January after the SNB scrapped its cap against the euro. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever,; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.