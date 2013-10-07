FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX volumes traded on Thomson Reuters rise in September
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

FX volumes traded on Thomson Reuters rise in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms rose in September from a month earlier, company data showed on Monday.

Average daily spot volumes were $110 billion in September, up 3 percent from $107 billion in August but down 17 percent from $133 billion in the same period a year ago.

On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes rose 14 percent to $111 billion in September from $97 billion in August. Volumes were up 6 percent from September 2012 when they were at $105 billion.

Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said volumes rose by 3 percent to $81.2 billion in September from $78.7 billion in August.

EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro , the yen and the Swiss franc.

Thomson Reuters platforms provide more liquidity for other currencies like the British pound and the Australian and Canadian dollars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
