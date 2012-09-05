FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters daily Aug FX volume down 30 pct from year ago
September 5, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Thomson Reuters daily Aug FX volume down 30 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Average foreign exchange spot volume traded on Thomson Reuters trading platform dropped more than 30 percent in August to $115 billion from year-ago levels, data from the company showed on Wednesday.

Volume on Thomson Reuters dealing platform has declined for a third straight month and August’s volume was around 12 percent weaker than that in July.

Two weeks ago, Thomson Reuters suffered an outage. A system notice sent to Thomson Reuters’ clients said the firm’s currency matching service was unavailable for less than two hours on Aug. 21. A lot of the trades were routed through the EBS platform instead.

Market participants said volumes on all currency trading platforms have been on the decline the last few months due to diminished risk appetite arising from the euro zone debt crisis.

