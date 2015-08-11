FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters currency volumes dip in July
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 1:54 PM / 2 years ago

Thomson Reuters currency volumes dip in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daily foreign exchange volumes on currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell 6 percent to $353 billion last month from July’s levels, the company said on Tuesday.

The data also showed average spot daily volumes in July fell to $101 billion, from $108 billion in June, and a tad higher than that clocked in July last year when volumes fell to $99 billion.

The drop in volumes on the Thomson Reuters platform was mainly because of the summer lull when traders and investors tend to go on holidays. It mirrored a dip on the rival EBS platform, owned by the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, ICAP .

Trading volumes on the EBS trading platform fell by a fifth last month, dropping to an average of $82 billion a day from $101 billion in June.

Trading on EBS - the main venue for banks and other major institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar - was still up 16 percent on a year ago, when the platform was just emerging from a prolonged drop in volumes. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.