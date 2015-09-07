FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spot FX trading on Thomson Reuters platforms hits 5-month high
#Market News
September 7, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Spot FX trading on Thomson Reuters platforms hits 5-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Daily spot trading volumes on foreign exchange platforms run by Thomson Reuters jumped almost 20 percent to a five-month high in August, the company said on Monday, as traders sought to profit from China-driven market volatility.

The numbers from the New York-listed company also showed the total daily volumes across all types of trading, including swaps, forwards and options, rose to $364 billion, compared with $353 billion the previous month and $355 billion in August 2014.

Average daily spot trading reached $119 billion in August, up from $101 billion in July and the highest since March. That was also more than 10 percent higher than the average $107 billion in the same month last year.

Data from fellow FX platform EBS, owned by the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, ICAP, also showed a pick-up in trading for August. Total daily volumes were up 22 percent on the month at $82.1 billion.

The rise in volumes came at a time when many traders and investors had gone on their summer holidays. But it also came in a month in which the Chinese yuan was devalued and when worries over slowing Chinese growth and a bursting Chinese stock bubble triggered turmoil across financial markets. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
