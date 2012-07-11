FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes fall in June
July 11, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes fall in June

Nia Williams

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms fell more than 9 percent in June from a year earlier, company data showed on Wednesday.

The average daily volume traded in June was $143 billion, down 7 percent from the previous month, when it totalled $154 billion.

A spokesman for Thomson Reuters attributed the decline to investors’ concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

“It is continued uncertainty in the euro zone which generally has shown a bit of a slowdown in growth of FX volumes,” he said.

The fall in Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes mirrored a decline at rival platform EBS, owned by interdealer broker ICAP Plc.

The volume of spot foreign exchange traded over EBS declined 21 percent in June to $137.6 billion from $174.1 billion a year earlier, according to the EBS website.

EBS and Thomson Reuters are the two primary interbank dealing platforms in foreign exchange.

The decline in volumes traded across their platforms in June contrasts with recent data from FX settlement service CLS Bank which showed the average daily value of foreign exchange settled climbing above $5 trillion in June.

Traders said competitor platforms such as FXall, which Thomson Reuters recently announced plans to buy, Hotspot, and Currenex were picking up more business. (Reporting by Nia Williams. Editing by Jane Barrett/Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
