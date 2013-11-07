FX volumes traded on Thomson Reuters fall 12 pct in October

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms fell by 12 percent in October from a month earlier, company data showed on Thursday.

Average daily spot volumes were $97 billion in October, down from $110 billion in September. Volumes were 19 percent lower than October 2012, when they totalled $120 billion.

On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes fell 4.5 percent to $106 billion in October from $111 billion in September, though they were up from $94 billion in October 2012.

FX settlement system CLS also reported a fall in foreign exchange volumes in October, while ICAP announced FX volumes fell on its EBS platform.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc .

Thomson Reuters is strong in trading of the British pound and the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.