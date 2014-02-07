FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yuan trading lifts Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Yuan trading lifts Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms rose 27 percent in January from a month earlier, helped by a rise in Chinese yuan trading, the company said on Friday.

Average daily spot volumes were $117 billion, the highest level since last summer, although they are still below the $126 billion recorded a year ago.

Traded volumes of the Chinese yuan on Matching and FXall climbed to record highs, becoming the seventh most traded pair by volume on Matching.

On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform owned by Thomson Reuters, average daily volumes rose 23 percent month-on-month to $123 billion, compared with $109 billion recorded a year ago.

The platform also set a record high for a single day’s traded volume of $197 billion on Jan. 29, as Turkey and South Africa aggressively raised interest rates to support their currencies.

Data earlier this week showed average spot volumes traded on the EBS platform rose by 23 percent in January from the previous month, driven mainly by emerging markets and non-deliverable forwards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.