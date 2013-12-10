FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX volumes traded on Thomson Reuters rise 7 pct in Nov
December 10, 2013

FX volumes traded on Thomson Reuters rise 7 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms rose 7 percent in November from a month earlier, company data showed on Tuesday.

Average daily spot volumes were $104 billion in November, still below September’s $110 billion and the $147 billion reached in June. Volumes were 6 percent lower than a year ago.

On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes rose 2 percent in November from a month ago. They are up 14 percent up from a year ago.

Data on Sunday from the Bank for International Settlements showed daily turnover in the foreign exchange market fell 6 percent to $5 trillion a day in October, as trading in the yen and the euro declined.

