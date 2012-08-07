FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes fall in July
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes fall in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms fell more than 14 percent in July from a year earlier, company data showed on Tuesday.

The average daily volume traded in July was $130 billion, down from $143 billion in June, and well below May’s level of $154 billion.

The fall in Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes mirrored a decline at rival platform EBS, owned by interdealer broker ICAP Plc.

The volume of spot foreign exchange traded over EBS declined 41 percent in July to $106.7 billion and was also down 22 percent from a month earlier, when average daily volume totalled $137.6 billion.

EBS and Thomson Reuters are the two primary interbank dealing platforms in foreign exchange.

Volumes in both the platforms have fallen this year as average daily turnover in the currency markets took a knock.

Data from the Bank of England last month showed average daily turnover of spot, outright forwards, non-deliverable forwards, swaps, FX options and currency swaps totalled $2 trillion in April 2012, 2 percent lower than in October 2011 and 5 percent lower than the same month last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.