Euro, dollar up after reports say Russia orders troops back to base
March 4, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Euro, dollar up after reports say Russia orders troops back to base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - The euro jumped and hit a session high against the dollar on Tuesday after media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered troops engaged in exercises this week to return to base.

Putin has ordered troops that took part in military exercises, which Moscow denied were linked to events in Ukraine, to return to base, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying.

The euro went as high as $1.3767, from $1.3734 late on Monday. The dollar, which had slid against the safe-haven yen over the past few days, also rose 0.4 percent to 101.81.

