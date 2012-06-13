FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro nudges up, overshadowed by debt worries
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro nudges up, overshadowed by debt worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro rises as market pares short positions
    * Gains overshadowed by unease about Spain, Greece
    * Market seeks policy response to euro crisis

    By Jessica Mortimer	
    LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The euro edged up against the
dollar on Wednesday as investors trimmed hefty bearish
positions, but worries about debt turmoil in Spain and nerves
ahead of elections in Greece kept the common currency under
pressure.	
    Concerns were growing that Spain's problems might ensnare
Italy, whose borrowing costs are also at very high levels.	
    Even yields on safe-haven German bunds have climbed
recently, which some see as evidence the rising cost of shoring
up the euro zone's finances may be denting the creditworthiness
of Europe's largest economy and paymaster.	
    But some investors were cutting back on the market's very
high short positions in the euro, particularly with the
weekend's Greek elections looming, keeping the euro supported. 	
    "The market is very short of euros so there is potential for
profit-taking on those positions and for the euro to rise
modestly, although our view is that those short positions will
remain entrenched," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
BTMU.	
    "The euro is stuck in a negative spiral ... There is a risk
of capital flight, not just from the periphery but from the euro
zone as a whole."	
    A strong performance by Greek parties opposed to the terms
of the country's bailout would stoke fears the country could
leave the euro. But a good showing by pro-bailout parties could
give the euro a small lift, albeit probably a short-lived one,
analysts said.	
    The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.2531, well above
its near 2-year low hit on June 1 at $1.2288 but staying below a
three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672.	
    The common currency hit a high for the day at $1.2553 when
it failed to clear near-term resistance at the 21-day moving
average. A reported options expiry at $1.2500 later in the day
could influence trade, traders said.	
    Analysts say that unless euro zone policymakers take steps
towards a more cohesive fiscal union and put the region's
banking system in order, sentiment towards the euro will remain
negative.	
    "There is a risk that the Spanish problems could spread to
Italy and investors are mindful of that," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.	
    "While only a bout of short covering can lift the euro, we
would suggest investors fade into that rally."   	
    Traders said if Italian and Spanish bond yields continued to
edge towards perceived unsustainable levels of around 7 percent,
the euro could come under more pressure in the near term. 	
    Italy faces a test on Thursday, when it plans to offer up to
4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds.GREEK ELECTION EYED	
    Parties in Greece opposing and supporting austerity measures
imposed by international lenders were neck and neck in opinion
polls, leading some investors to remain on the sidelines.	
    As options traders positioned for the elections, one-week
euro/dollar implied volatility rose to around 16.0, its highest
level since November.	
    Against the yen, the euro was up 0.3 percent at 99.78 yen
. Traders said Japanese exporters were likely to cap
any gains in the currency to around 100 yen.	
    The dollar was up 0.15 percent against the yen at 79.66 yen
, hovering below this week's high at 79.92 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.